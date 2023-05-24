 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger gushes over ‘fantastic’ daughter Katherine as a mom

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger gushes over ‘fantastic’ daughter Katherine as a mom
Arnold Schwarzenegger gushes over ‘fantastic’ daughter Katherine as a mom

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently gushed over his newfound status as grandpa and admitted that he’s ‘proud’ of his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger for embracing motherhood.

The actor weighed in on everything during his recent public appearance for the new Netflix series Fubar.

In the midst of this appearance Schwarzenegger gushed over his daughter and said, “It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension.”

According to a report by People magazine, he also said, “You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great.”

For those unversed, Katherine Schwarzenegger has two children, Eloise, 1, and Lyla, 2, who she shares with husband Chris Pratt.

Schwarzenegger also went on to dish over how much he enjoyment he gets and admitted, “I just love when she [Katherine] comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals.”

“It's really fun to watch and hang out with her now and to see the way she'll react to the kids because she is so great with them,” she also admitted before signing off.

More From Entertainment:

Bethenny Frankel gets real about Jennifer Lopez’s beauty line: ‘She’s dying to bust into this’

Bethenny Frankel gets real about Jennifer Lopez’s beauty line: ‘She’s dying to bust into this’
Nick Cannon wants all his 12 kids to choose careers outside of entertainment industry video

Nick Cannon wants all his 12 kids to choose careers outside of entertainment industry

Kim Kardashian finding it hard to date Tom Brady amid intense media scrutiny video

Kim Kardashian finding it hard to date Tom Brady amid intense media scrutiny

The Weeknd talks creating something ‘special’ and ‘daring’ with ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd talks creating something ‘special’ and ‘daring’ with ‘The Idol’
Hailee Steinfeld talks of appearing in Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’ video

Hailee Steinfeld talks of appearing in Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’ video
Lily-Rose Depp ‘super happy’ for dad Johnny Depp’s Cannes’ movie video

Lily-Rose Depp ‘super happy’ for dad Johnny Depp’s Cannes’ movie
Bruce Willis’ 9-year-old daughter Evelyn melts hearts with sweet gesture video

Bruce Willis’ 9-year-old daughter Evelyn melts hearts with sweet gesture

Taylor Lautner responds to online backlash over his looks that he ‘looks like old broccoli’

Taylor Lautner responds to online backlash over his looks that he ‘looks like old broccoli’
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reunite for a romantic stroll in New York City video

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reunite for a romantic stroll in New York City
Johnny Depp was given 'clean up' before Cannes Film Festival: Source video

Johnny Depp was given 'clean up' before Cannes Film Festival: Source
When Priyanka Chopra said Prince William was her ideal fantasy date video

When Priyanka Chopra said Prince William was her ideal fantasy date

'The Idol' director dismisses criticism video

'The Idol' director dismisses criticism