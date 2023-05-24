Matty Healy's 'exhausted' juggling between 'The 1975' tour & Taylor Swift romance

File Footage

Matty Healy has been feeling "exhausted" amid his The 1975's world tour and new alleged romance with Taylor Swift.

The remarks about the musician’s need for a much needed break comes from his mother Denise Welch, who shared an insight into his life while speaking to OK! Magazine.



The Loose Women star said that her son is continuously battling with exhaustion amid his world tour while juggling with Swift romance.

"Matty is absolutely shattered. He's on a world tour and as much as it's hard to go, 'Oh, please feel sorry for my boy'..." Denise told the publication.

"People don't realise that it's gruelling to be the lead singer, the creator, the writer, the producer of a massive show on the scale that Matthew does,” she revealed of his busy life.

“Then he gets on stage and gets in a plane and flies seven hours and then flies 24 hours,” she said. "It's a wonderful life, but he's absolutely exhausted and ready for a break.”

She then hailed Healy for dealing with his heroin addiction, referring to the time he went into rehab back in November 2017.

"Matty has had his demons and we've navigated them as a family and he's come out the other side,” the musician’s proud mother said.

"We all support each other and I couldn't be prouder of how he's come through, with the help of his family and his friends," Welch gushed.