Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just making things up’

Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for ‘cooking up stories’ and ‘making stuff up’.

These accusations and claims against Prince Harry have been brought to light by royal contributor Jim Geraghty.

His admissions and thoughts were shared in a piece for the National Review.

There, he bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s account of the NYC car chase.

He started by saying, “As many people immediately observed, that area, like most of New York City, is covered with traffic cameras, red-light cameras, security cameras, and all the cell-phone cameras of all of the pedestrians on the sidewalk.”

So “If the events had transpired the way the couple’s official statement described, we would all be watching video of it this morning.”

But considering not even one witness stepped forward to corroborate the account “Apparently, Harry and Meghan’s new strategy to remain relevant is to just make stuff up.”

