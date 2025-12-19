Palace issues King Charles emotional statement as Harry shares Archie, Lilibet pics

Palace issues King Charles emotional statement after Harry, Meghan's message

King Charles made a keynote address during his latest royal engagement as he returned to Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth on Friday, December 19.

The 77-year-old delivered a powerful speech to teach graduating officers an important lesson about leadership at the Lord High Admiral's Divisions parade.

The monarch got emotional as he told the assembled cadets: "It has been some 54 years since I stood where you are, as part of Blake Division."

In his defiant address, after celebrating those passing out, the monarch said: "Leadership is about character!"

The King's statment comes hour after his Harry and Meghan released a new family photo alongside their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Encouraging the future leaders to serve the nation with distinction through achieving the highest standards.

The royal family released the monarch's photos with his moving words, writing: “You are all imbued with the same drive, determination and fighting spirit that have carried your forebears to victory. I can only wish each of you every possible success and good fortune…”

During the visit, Chrles inspected troops, officers from the Commonwealth and other countries including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

He himself joined Dartmouth over 50 years ago, on the 16th September 1971, as a member of the Blake Division.

William and Harry's father recalled numerous memories from his training days, particularly navigating picket boats along the River Dart whilst learning to avoid collisions with enthusiastic yacht owners.

As a graduate entrant, he spent six weeks at Dartmouth, learning about leadership, navigation and the ways of the Royal Navy.

The royal family has very close links with the College and the King’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather, all spent time at Dartmouth.