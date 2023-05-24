 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Tom Cruise convinced he has ‘real connection’ with Shakira: ‘She’s his dream woman’

File Footage 

Tom Cruise has been feeling “giddy” ever since he met his “dream woman” Shakira, but the singer did not have any feelings for the superstar at all.

The Mission: Impossible star and the Waka Waka hitmaker sparked romance rumours after they were captured together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami earlier this month.

However, it was later confirmed that the Columbian singer does not want to date Cruise and is solely "focused on her family" following her split from ex Gerard Pique.

But an insider close to the situation told Heat Magazine that Cruise has no intention to give up on Shakira as he is convinced they had a “special connection.”

The insider said that the mother-of-two is “begging” Tom Cruise "to stop flirting with her” as the situation is “too much” for her so soon after her 12-year relationship with Gerard ended.

Speaking to the publication, the insider said Cruise was "giddy" when he met Shakira at the event, adding that the actor feels he acted the same way with with ex-wife Katie Holmes after their first meeting.

"He came away convinced they had a real connection they needed to build on," the source said.

The source also said that Cruise has been telling his close circle all about how he felt after meeting Shakria but she does not feel the same for the Hollywood hunk.

According to the outlet, the singer was simply being "friendly" with Cruise and now the rumours about the romance are "too much" to handle for Shakira.

"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part - she was just being friendly. She's flattered but not interested,” the insider said.

Shakira is said to have sent the message that she is not interested in dating Crusie "politely" to his team but he does not seem to have given up on her.

The insider said Cruise has been struggling for years to to find the "right person," adding that he has "the highest standards" and won't settle for "second best" in a potential partner.


