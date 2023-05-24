 
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland for first visit since coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Belfast, their first visit to Northern Ireland since they were officially crowned earlier this month.

Royal expert Richard Palmer confirmed the King and Queen’s visit on Twitter.

Richard Palmer tweeted, “The King and Queen have arrived in Belfast on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, their first since the Coronation.”

According to Daily Mail, the monarch and Camilla were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers in Newtownabbey, where they opened a new Coronation Garden.

King Charles also held meeting with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris during his visit to the Hillsborough Castle, in Hillsborough.

This is King Charles and Camilla’s first visit to Northern Ireland since he was anointed and crowned on May 6 in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

