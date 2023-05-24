How many leaders have quit PTI till now?

May 9 violence 'prompts' PTI leaders to part ways with party chief Imran Khan. — AFP/FIle

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 and subsequent violent protests, during which unruly supporters and workers stormed and torched state installations almost across the country, unleashed a mass exodus of leaders from the former ruling party.

The nearly three-day-long protests also claimed at least 8 lives and injured dozens of others with the incumbent coalition government suspending internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation.

Following the unprecedented attacks on defence and public properties, the crackdown was launched on the PTI to detain the suspect involved in the vandalism with the country’s top civil-military leadership vowing to try rioters under relevant laws of the country including the Army Act.

Since then, several PTI leaders including close aides of Khan have announced quitting the party over May 9 vandalism with some blaming Khan’s policies for the attacks on the military installations.

Here is the province-wise breakdown of PTI leaders who parted ways with the deposed prime minister who was removed from power in April last year:

Punjab

Senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry

Senior vice president Shireen Mazari

Former provincial minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan

Ex-MPA Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi

Ex-MPA Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani

Ex-MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri

Ex-MNA Khawaja Qutab Fareed Koreja

Founding member Aamer Mahmood Kiani

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain

Former federal minister Malik Amin Aslam

PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka

Ex-PTI central deputy secretary general for Islamabad Dr Muhammad Amjad

Former Punjab MPA Jalil Sharqpuri

Former Punjab MPA Syed Saeedul Hassan

Ex-MPA Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hasan Gilani

Ex-MPA Saleem Akhtar Labar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Malik

Ex-KP government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir

MNA Usman Tarakai

MNA Malik Jawad Hussain

Ex-KP minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir

Sindh

MPA Bilal Ghaffar

MNA Jay Prakash

Sindh MPA Omar Omari

PTI Sindh Vice President Mehmood Moulvi

PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui

MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah

MPA Sanjay Gangwani

MPA Dr Imran Shah

Balochistan

Ex-provincial minister Mubeen Khilji