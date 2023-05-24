 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
How many leaders have quit PTI till now?

May 9 violence prompts PTI leaders to part ways with party chief Imran Khan. — AFP/FIle
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 and subsequent violent protests, during which unruly supporters and workers stormed and torched state installations almost across the country, unleashed a mass exodus of leaders from the former ruling party.

The nearly three-day-long protests also claimed at least 8 lives and injured dozens of others with the incumbent coalition government suspending internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation.

Following the unprecedented attacks on defence and public properties, the crackdown was launched on the PTI to detain the suspect involved in the vandalism with the country’s top civil-military leadership vowing to try rioters under relevant laws of the country including the Army Act.

Since then, several PTI leaders including close aides of Khan have announced quitting the party over May 9 vandalism with some blaming Khan’s policies for the attacks on the military installations.

Here is the province-wise breakdown of PTI leaders who parted ways with the deposed prime minister who was removed from power in April last year:

Punjab

  • Senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry
  • Senior vice president Shireen Mazari
  • Former provincial minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan
  • Ex-MPA Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi
  • Ex-MPA Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani
  • Ex-MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri
  • Ex-MNA Khawaja Qutab Fareed Koreja
  • Founding member Aamer Mahmood Kiani
  • Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain
  • Former federal minister Malik Amin Aslam
  • PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka
  • Ex-PTI central deputy secretary general for Islamabad Dr Muhammad Amjad
  • Former Punjab MPA Jalil Sharqpuri
  • Former Punjab MPA Syed Saeedul Hassan
  • PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamuka
  • Ex-MPA Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hasan Gilani
  • Ex-MPA Saleem Akhtar Labar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  • Former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Malik
  • Ex-KP government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir
  • MNA Usman Tarakai
  • MNA Malik Jawad Hussain
  • Ex-KP minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir
  • Ex-MNA Usman Tarakai

Sindh

  • MPA Bilal Ghaffar
  • MNA Jay Prakash
  • Sindh MPA Omar Omari
  • PTI Sindh Vice President Mehmood Moulvi
  • PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui
  • MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah
  • MPA Sanjay Gangwani
  • MPA Dr Imran Shah

Balochistan

Ex-provincial minister Mubeen Khilji

