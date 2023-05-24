Ariana Madix drops bombshell details of Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss affair

Ariana Madix is sounding off on ex-Tom Sandoval’s headline-making affair with her best friend Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix is sounding off on ex-Tom Sandoval’s headline-making affair with her best friend Raquel Leviss that left them broken up after nine long years together.

Talking to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed shocking new details about Sandoval and Leviss’ romance, during which Madix claims they even slept together in the guest room of the house she shared with Sandoval.

In a scandalous revelation, Madix said: “They had s** in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together, and then he left the bed and went to the guest room.”

Madix also admitted that she ‘ignored’ the signs of Sandoval’s infidelity because of the trust she had placed in him.

“I trusted in him so much that I trusted his perspective on things, and I think I was caught up. I'm a smart girl and I could have dug deeper, but I didn't,” Madix said.

It was earlier revealed that Sandoval had even sneaked off to meet Leviss while Madix mourned the death of her dog, something Madix said she had ‘no idea’ about.

“I definitely didn't have an idea that he would betray me during that time, because I thought he was also grieving," she said.

Madix and Sandoval had been dating since 2014, and moved in together in a house they bought in 2019. Leviss, a close of Madix and also a co-star of the former couple on VPR, and Sandoval are thought to have started their affair last year.