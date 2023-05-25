 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana Madix pulls a 'paid' prank on fans

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Ariana Madix pulls a paid prank on fans
Ariana Madix pulls a 'paid' prank on fans 

Ariana Madix has made fans believe she is moving out of the $2 million farmhouse she shared with Tom Sandoval.

However, soon after her initial post on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules star again took to the social platform to reveal that the act was faked for a sponsored brand partnership.

“I’m moving up not out, well not yet at least,” the reality star teased. “It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very, very soon.”

According to PEOPLE, financial services company SoFi confirmed it was a "stunt."

The outlet also added the estranged former couple are still living under one roof.

Previously, the 37-year-old defended her decision, adding on Today with Hoda & Jenna that she is seeking buyers to sell the house to purchase another home.

"I've been on the phone with a real estate agent," adding, "And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."

The Bravo star also reiterated her plan to sell the house on Watch What Happens Live: "My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix subscribers decry password-sharing crackdown

Netflix subscribers decry password-sharing crackdown
Pedro Pascal no longer remains behind 'The Mandalorian' mask

Pedro Pascal no longer remains behind 'The Mandalorian' mask
Rebel Wilson lands 'James Bond' audition

Rebel Wilson lands 'James Bond' audition
Kanye West draws ire from NYC Mayor for antisemitism

Kanye West draws ire from NYC Mayor for antisemitism
Katy Perry 'snarky' views disturbed 'American Idol' star

Katy Perry 'snarky' views disturbed 'American Idol' star
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', dies aged 83

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', dies aged 83
Piers Morgan leaks private conversation with Phillip Schofield

Piers Morgan leaks private conversation with Phillip Schofield
Taylor Swift shares big news about collab with Ice Spice for 'Karma' remix

Taylor Swift shares big news about collab with Ice Spice for 'Karma' remix
Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson explains her and husband's angry mood at Cannes

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson explains her and husband's angry mood at Cannes
Tom Pelphrey says daughter Matilda made ‘everything magical again’

Tom Pelphrey says daughter Matilda made ‘everything magical again’
Sunny Leone speaks at Cannes Film Festival ahead of 'Kennedy' screening

Sunny Leone speaks at Cannes Film Festival ahead of 'Kennedy' screening

Margot Robbie talks about 'dorky' Gal Gadot who could be cast as 'Barbie' video

Margot Robbie talks about 'dorky' Gal Gadot who could be cast as 'Barbie'