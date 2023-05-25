Ariana Madix pulls a 'paid' prank on fans

Ariana Madix has made fans believe she is moving out of the $2 million farmhouse she shared with Tom Sandoval.

However, soon after her initial post on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules star again took to the social platform to reveal that the act was faked for a sponsored brand partnership.

“I’m moving up not out, well not yet at least,” the reality star teased. “It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very, very soon.”

According to PEOPLE, financial services company SoFi confirmed it was a "stunt."

The outlet also added the estranged former couple are still living under one roof.

Previously, the 37-year-old defended her decision, adding on Today with Hoda & Jenna that she is seeking buyers to sell the house to purchase another home.

"I've been on the phone with a real estate agent," adding, "And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."

The Bravo star also reiterated her plan to sell the house on Watch What Happens Live: "My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on."