Thursday May 25, 2023
News Desk

Plan to attack military installations originated from Zaman Park, geofencing records show

News Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

PTI activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, gather outside the main entrance of General Headquarters during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023.—AFP
  • Records show Khan remained in contact with six key personalities. 
  • Around 156 mobile phone numbers contacted on May 8 and May 9. 
  • Yasmin, Hammad Azhar, others made over hundred calls to rioters.

ISLAMABAD: The records and technical analysis made through geofencing showed that the plan to strike the vital installations — state and military both — had been chalked out on May 8 at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park, The News reported citing local media.

As per the records, Imran Khan and senior party leadership  remained in contact with the attackers, as well as six other key personalities from Zaman Park.

Contact with 158 mobile phone numbers had been made from Zaman Park on May 8 and during the vandalism at Lahore Corp Commander House, known as Jinnah House.

The records also revealed that senior PTI leaders including Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar and Mehmoodur Rasheed maintained contacts with those involved in the May 9 riots. Meanwhile, Ijaz Chaudhry, Aslam Iqbal and Murad Raas remained in contact with the protesters.

Around 215 calls had been made to six key PTI leaders on the D-day, of which 10 calls were made to the misscreants from Azhar's phone, 41 calls were made to Yasmin, while Rasheed made 75 calls being on the top of the list.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry made 50 calls, Saleem Iqbal 16 while Murad Raas contacted vandals, who were present in Jinnah House, 23 times.

The PTI workers and supporters stormed military installations including the General Headquarters and Jinnah House during protests against former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, which the army has dubbed as "Black Day". However, the party has denied involvement in vandalism.

