Oprah Winfrey remembers 'forever goddess' of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner after death

Oprah Winfrey reflected on her bond with Tina Turner after she breathed her last at age 83.

The famed talk show host penned her tribute for the Proud Mary singer on Instagram hours after Turner’s representative confirmed her death.

"I started out as a fan of Tina Turner, then a full-on groupie, following her from show to show around the country, and then, eventually, we became real friends," Winfrey wrote on her social media account.

Adding in her caption beside a series of pictures of her with Turner, she said, "She is our forever goddess of rock 'n' roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life.”

“She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed," Winfrey added.

A spokesperson for the singer revealed that Turner passed away in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, “peacefully” after battling illness for a long time.

"Once she claimed her freedom from years of domestic abuse, her life became a clarion call for triumph," Winfrey further penned.

"I’m grateful for her courage, for showing us what victory looks like wearing Manolo’s and a leather miniskirt. She once shared with me that when her time came to leave this earth, she would not be afraid, but excited and curious.

“Because she had learned how to LIVE surrounded by her beloved husband, Erwin, and friends. I am a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine. She was indeed simply the best."