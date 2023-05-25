 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Divya Dutta opens up about her 'huge crush' on Farhan Akhtar

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Divya Dutta was hesitant to work with Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Divya Dutta was hesitant to work with Farhan Akhtar in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Divya Dutta opened up about having a huge crush on actor Farhan Akhtar. 

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Divya revealed that she turned down the role in Bhaag Milka Bhaag initially because she did not want to play Farhan’s sister in the movie.

She stated: “I wasn’t doing it because I had a huge crush on Farhan at that time. I said, ‘Why should I play his sister?’ Rakeysh said but you are an actor, you are a professional. I said yeah but… you know…”

The Badlapur actress further revealed that director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra explained her that the story basically revolves around brother and sister. Therefore, she then accepted the role.

While recalling the shoot days, Divya revealed that when Farhan’s character, Milkha gifted her gold earrings, she couldn’t stop imagining how it would end. 

The scene turned out to be extremely moving with Divya’s character saluting Milkha, reports News 18.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was released in 2013 starring Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and Divya Dutta in lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Karan Johar drops first glimpse of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Karan Johar drops first glimpse of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Juhi Chawla feels 'proud' as daughter graduates from Columbia University

Juhi Chawla feels 'proud' as daughter graduates from Columbia University
Aditi Rao Hydari makes 'dreamy' appearance at Cannes 2023, rumoured BF reacts

Aditi Rao Hydari makes 'dreamy' appearance at Cannes 2023, rumoured BF reacts
'The Kerala Story' becomes first female-led film to reach INR 200 crore mark

'The Kerala Story' becomes first female-led film to reach INR 200 crore mark
Priyanka Chopra admits she had no experience of film industry initially

Priyanka Chopra admits she had no experience of film industry initially
Shahid Kapoor reveals what surprised him about ‘Kabir Singh’

Shahid Kapoor reveals what surprised him about ‘Kabir Singh’
‘School of Lies’ trailer: mystery thriller features petrifying true story

‘School of Lies’ trailer: mystery thriller features petrifying true story
Shahid Kapoor fights drug lords and cops in ‘Bloody Daddy’ trailer

Shahid Kapoor fights drug lords and cops in ‘Bloody Daddy’ trailer
Nitesh Pandey dies: Farah Khan reacts over shocking news

Nitesh Pandey dies: Farah Khan reacts over shocking news
Richa Chadha reacts to debate around Cannes being 'fashion' event

Richa Chadha reacts to debate around Cannes being 'fashion' event

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls depression 'urban issue', Gulshan Devaiah reacts

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls depression 'urban issue', Gulshan Devaiah reacts
Saif Ali Khan team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 2007: Reports

Saif Ali Khan team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 2007: Reports