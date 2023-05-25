Divya Dutta opens up about her 'huge crush' on Farhan Akhtar

Divya Dutta was hesitant to work with Farhan Akhtar in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Divya Dutta opened up about having a huge crush on actor Farhan Akhtar.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Divya revealed that she turned down the role in Bhaag Milka Bhaag initially because she did not want to play Farhan’s sister in the movie.

She stated: “I wasn’t doing it because I had a huge crush on Farhan at that time. I said, ‘Why should I play his sister?’ Rakeysh said but you are an actor, you are a professional. I said yeah but… you know…”

The Badlapur actress further revealed that director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra explained her that the story basically revolves around brother and sister. Therefore, she then accepted the role.

While recalling the shoot days, Divya revealed that when Farhan’s character, Milkha gifted her gold earrings, she couldn’t stop imagining how it would end.

The scene turned out to be extremely moving with Divya’s character saluting Milkha, reports News 18.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was released in 2013 starring Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and Divya Dutta in lead roles.