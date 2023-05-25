When will final decision be taken on Asia Cup?

Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, pose for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, October 23, 2021. — Reuters

As authorities continue to struggle to reach a consensus on the venue of the Asia Cup 2023, it has been learnt that the final decision could take place on the sidelines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 28.

According to Indian media, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and is keen on ensuring that the event is held at a neutral venue.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not interested in hosting the event outside Pakistan since it would affect its efforts with regard to the return of international cricket in the country.

"The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka cricket boards will grace the IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The BCCI also wants the entire tournament to take place in Sri Lanka instead of agreeing to PCB's hybrid model.

Earlier, The News reported that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has given the green signal to Najam Sethi’s hybrid model for this year’s Asia Cup.

According to the hybrid model presented to the ACC by Najam Sethi following the early stalemate, Pakistan will host four to six matches of the Asia Cup. At the same time, India will play its matches on a neutral venue that also hosts other matches.

A source in the ACC has confirmed to The News from India that the Asian body has accepted the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Sethi in principle and without putting any extra conditions.

There was no condition set on Pakistan’s participation in the October World Cup to be held in India, which still depends on the Pakistan government’s approval.

“The ACC has accepted Najam’s Sethi hybrid model proposal to host the Asia Cup allotted to Pakistan. According to this hybrid model, Pakistan will host four to six matches at the venue (within Pakistan) to be decided later while India will play its matches on a neutral venue,” the source said.

“The ACC is expected to officially announce the decision within the next few weeks. According to Sethi’s model, India’s matches will be played on a neutral venue which will be decided by the ACC member countries with mutual coordination. However, even in deciding on a neutral venue, the financial aspect will be kept at the top.

“Say, India or other ACC member countries want Sri Lanka as a neutral venue, Pakistan as a host country will have the right to get a proper return of Pakistan-India matches (two or three). These must not be less than what India Board has earned by hosting the 2022 Asia Cup matches between the two countries. The amount is estimated as over half a million dollars from the two countries’ matches.

“If the ACC assures that amount, the PCB will have no hesitation even to agree with Sri Lanka as a neutral venue for the rest of the matches.”