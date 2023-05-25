 
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals five essential items always available in her bag

K-pop group Blackpink’s Rosé shows off the five essential items that she always keeps in her bag. The singer revealed what she keeps stocked inside her Saint Laurent bag, the brand for which she was made global brand ambassador.

In a Vogue France video, she revealed that her first essential product is for when she knows there will be cameras around: a blotting paper with mattifying powder. She explained that she keeps them with her to absorb any oil and dull the shine on her skin.

Her second product is safety pins which she keeps on hand in case there are any wardrobe malfunctions, for example when she buys a pair of pants and realizes they’re too big.

Her third product are pimple patches for which she showed off her adorable pack, saying it made “getting pimples a bit more fun.”

The fourth product is a spice packet which she takes from “extremely spicy ramen noodles” ands adds to any meal that she doesn't find spicy enough.

Her final and must-have product is her earphones, although wireless headphones are seeing an all time high in terms of popularity, Rosé chooses to use wired ones. The reason is, as she explains: “I’m not very good at charging things.”

To ensure that she never loses pack of her earphones, she keeps them clipped to her purse which she “absolutely must have on [her] bag all of the time.”

