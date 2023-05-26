Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Amazon Prime confirms season 2

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's 'Citadel' is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Priyanka Chopra’s much acclaimed American web-series Citadel will be getting another season, confirms Amazon Prime.



Citadel, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo received a lot of love from the audience all around the world. It became the second most-viewed shows on Amazon Prime.

Keeping in view the immense love that first season received, the makers have decided to renew the show for another season.

Reportedly, Citadel season 2 shoot is expected to commence soon. Unlike the first season which was directed by the collaborative efforts of the Russo brothers, Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu, the next season will be solely directed by Joe.

However, writer David Weil will continue his journey as the show runner. Meanwhile, Anthony will be working as the executive producer of the show.

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, the confirmation of Citadel season 2 came out with an official statement made by the makers. They stated: "Citadel is a truly global phenomenon. We always aimed to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience.”

“Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew.”