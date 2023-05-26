 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Amazon Prime confirms season 2

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Maddens Citadel is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's 'Citadel' is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Priyanka Chopra’s much acclaimed American web-series Citadel will be getting another season, confirms Amazon Prime. 

Citadel, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo received a lot of love from the audience all around the world. It became the second most-viewed shows on Amazon Prime. 

Keeping in view the immense love that first season received, the makers have decided to renew the show for another season.

Picture credits: Pinkvilla
Picture credits: Pinkvilla

Reportedly, Citadel season 2 shoot is expected to commence soon. Unlike the first season which was directed by the collaborative efforts of the Russo brothers, Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu, the next season will be solely directed by Joe.

However, writer David Weil will continue his journey as the show runner. Meanwhile, Anthony will be working as the executive producer of the show.

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, the confirmation of Citadel season 2 came out with an official statement made by the makers. They stated: "Citadel is a truly global phenomenon. We always aimed to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience.”

“Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew.”

More From Showbiz:

Sanya Malhotra shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'

Sanya Malhotra shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'
Ranbir Kapoor thinks THIS actor as ideal babysitter for Raha

Ranbir Kapoor thinks THIS actor as ideal babysitter for Raha
Karan Johar drops first glimpse of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Karan Johar drops first glimpse of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Divya Dutta opens up about her 'huge crush' on Farhan Akhtar

Divya Dutta opens up about her 'huge crush' on Farhan Akhtar
Juhi Chawla feels 'proud' as daughter graduates from Columbia University

Juhi Chawla feels 'proud' as daughter graduates from Columbia University
Aditi Rao Hydari makes 'dreamy' appearance at Cannes 2023, rumoured BF reacts

Aditi Rao Hydari makes 'dreamy' appearance at Cannes 2023, rumoured BF reacts
'The Kerala Story' becomes first female-led film to reach INR 200 crore mark

'The Kerala Story' becomes first female-led film to reach INR 200 crore mark
Priyanka Chopra admits she had no experience of film industry initially

Priyanka Chopra admits she had no experience of film industry initially
Shahid Kapoor reveals what surprised him about ‘Kabir Singh’

Shahid Kapoor reveals what surprised him about ‘Kabir Singh’
‘School of Lies’ trailer: mystery thriller features petrifying true story

‘School of Lies’ trailer: mystery thriller features petrifying true story
Shahid Kapoor fights drug lords and cops in ‘Bloody Daddy’ trailer

Shahid Kapoor fights drug lords and cops in ‘Bloody Daddy’ trailer
Nitesh Pandey dies: Farah Khan reacts over shocking news

Nitesh Pandey dies: Farah Khan reacts over shocking news