'The Kerala Story': Adah Sharma talks about film's 'factual authenticity'

Adah says 'it is quite upsetting when people weigh content in numbers'

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma spoke about the factual authenticity of the film in her latest interview.

Sharma, in her recent interview, was asked if the factual authenticity of The Kerala Story make her question the content as an artist.

She remarked: “The factual evidence that they have about the number is going to be put out shortly. They did not want to do it before.”

“Also, because when you do it before then people will say ‘Oh now you are doing propaganda to promote this movie’. Now this movie has broken all records, and crossed everything, despite it having faced criticism. Despite people saying it's propaganda.”

Sharma told Pinkvilla: “First people said it's elections. Then 2 weeks got over, the third week did better, all of that happened so then people said there is propaganda. Then they saw real girls come there, so then they said ‘oh maybe it is fake numbers’.”

The 31-year-old actress further addressed how upsetting it is when people weigh content in numbers.

“I found that really upsetting in the beginning. It really shook me because I was like human lives we are talking about. In the beginning, I used to get so hyper that human life is so cheap that we can just put it in numbers because it is not just one person that is our person in that statistic.”

“As soon as it is your sister, your mother, your girlfriend, or your friend in that statistic then I don’t think people will talk about 3 or 32. That's why we had that conference where we had those girls come and tell their stories”, Adah Sharma concluded.

The Kerala Story has collected more than INR 200 crore, becoming the first female-led film to break the record.