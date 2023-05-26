 
Friday May 26, 2023
Emma Heming talks of importance of 'brain health' amid Bruce Willis' dementia

File Footage 

Emma Heming Willis discussed the importance of knowing about your brain health amid her husband Bruce Willis' dementia. 

The Sixth Sense star said that there is “no cure” for her husband’s disease while emphasizing on the fact how important it is to talk about “brain health.”

In a video posted on her Instagram, the model said, "The sad truth is that there is no cure for Alzheimer's or dementia.”

She said that “no amount of vitamin D or B is going to cure a degenerative disease,” before adding that it is important for people to continue to speak about dementia as "there is value in prevention."

"I do think that it is important for us to be having this conversation about brain health,” Emma, who shares two daughters with Bruce, said.

"You know, when I go to my doctor, my doctor is talking to me about the importance of my breast health, my heart health, but he's not having that conversation with me about my brain health."

Emma went on to add how important it is for doctors to speak to young women in their 20s about how to look after their brains, instead of leaving it "too late".

"I think we should be talking about our brain health so much more than we do,” she said,

In February 2023, Willis’ family revealed that his condition has worsened and transformed into frontotemporal dementia (FTD) which is hindering his ability to speak and communicate.

The statement from his family came nearly a year after his family confirmed that Willis would be stepping away from acting due to an initial diagnosis of aphasia.

