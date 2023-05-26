 
Showbiz
Friday May 26, 2023
Ishaan Khattar unveils how he auditioned for his upcoming Hollywood project

Ishaan Khattar is all set to feature in The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman
Ishaan Khattar, in an interview, recalled himself auditioning for his upcoming Hollywood project The Perfect Couple with Nicole Kidman.

While talking about the same, Ishaan certainly revealed that he auditioned for this role rather than picking it up.   

“It was certainly not up for picking! I went through the whole process and auditioned for it. I also don’t think there’s enough information out there to label it as conventional or otherwise yet”, stated the Dhadak actor.

He went on to say “I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to explore whatever good work comes my way."

"It’s certainly a unique time for artistic and cultural cross-pollination with the world becoming a smaller place and I’m excited for people to see what’s to come.”

Ishaan starrer is going to be a 6-episodes miniseries starring him along with Nicole, Dakota Fanning and Omar Epps in significant roles. The series will be streaming on Netflix soon.

The Perfect Couple’s plot revolves around a mother who is making preps for her son’s wedding. But everything falls apart after a dead body is found.

Ishaan Khattar will be playing the role of groom’s best friend, Shooter Dival, reports India Today.   

