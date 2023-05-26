Shehzad Roy calls on PM Shehbaz at Sindh Governor House

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met renowned singer and social worker Shehzad Roy following his attendance at the inaugural event of the Textile Expo in Karachi.



During the meeting, which was also attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, the two dignitaries discussed the devastating, rain-induced floods that left one-third of the country inundated in flood water last year.

Governor Tessori, who earlier welcomed the prime minister at the Pakistan Air Force Faisal base upon his arrival in the port city, took to his Twitter to share about the meeting with him and Roy at the Governor House.

Roy, who is the founder and president of Zindagi Trust, is known for his philanthropic efforts and work towards raising awareness on social issues. He is immensely vocal on educational reforms and child support as well as issues pertaining to corporal punishment of children and children's right to education.

The singer-cum-philanthropist lauded the premier for providing immediate assistance to affectees and his rehabilitation measures to ensure their survival amid the catastrophe.



A day earlier, he spoke at an event held by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Islamabad regarding the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules, 2022.



"To make this law effective, the mindset of teachers needs to change. When children are beaten, they feel humiliated and lose confidence. This trauma has long-lasting implications for them. Let's pledge to manage classrooms without violence," he said during the event.

Earlier this month, President Arif Alvi also conferred the Education Excellence Award on Roy.

The award was conferred at a summit organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) at the Aiwan-e-Sadar.

He has also previously received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Eisaar, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his exemplary services to the country.