IRA’s plot to kill Queen Elizabeth in 1983 revealed

Royals
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

The Irish Republican Army (IRA) member had plotted to kill Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the United States back in 1983, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed in newly released files.

The newly released FBI documents show that Queen Elizabeth II faced a potential assassination threat during her 1983 visit to the US.

According to a report by AFP, the FBI documents show the possible threat followed a phone call made by "a man who claimed that his daughter had been killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet".

The file states that the man claimed he was going to attempt to harm the queen "by dropping some object off the Golden Gate Bridge onto the royal yacht Britannia when it sails underneath".

Alternatively he "would attempt to kill Queen Elizabeth when she visited Yosemite National Park", they added.

A separate file among the documents, dated 1989, pointed out that while the FBI was unaware of any specific threats against the queen, "the possibility of threats against the British monarchy is ever present from the Irish Republican Army".

Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 aged 96, has previously been reported to have been the target of other assassination plots. (AFP)

