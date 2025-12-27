Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie spirits uplifted amid Andrew Fergie woes

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie surprised royal fans as they walked out with the royals during the Christmas walkabout with some notable nervousness following the ordeal with their parents.

King Charles had not only completely removed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson from the royal fold – including stripping all titles and honours, but also banned them from family gatherings. The York sisters were spared from the matter, as to not punish them for their parents’ crimes.

Even though, Beatrice and Eugenie came out smiling, walking alongside their respective husbands, they seemed to be avoiding much interaction with the fans waiting outside.

However, relief was all over Beatrice’s face when a fan named Karen noted the anxiousness of the princesses and called out to Beatrice and reassured her in the best way possible.

In response, the 37-year-old was seen mouthing, “That’s very kind, thank you.”

The video was captioned as: “SO GLAD she came! Look at her hands, she was so anxious. She is extremely underrated. Wonderful royal!”

She further added in the comments that Beatrice was “brave” but “really anxious” and that was given away by ger fingers.

“I told her she looked beautiful and was glad she came, I meant it,” Karen wrote. “She is a really lovely woman and her husband is always so nice. Everyone was so happy her and her sister came, regardless of whether you want to believe that or not. There were no boo’s or inappropriate comments.”