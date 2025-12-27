Prince Williams ‘scales back’ major plans after Harry, Meghan setback

Prince William appears to be shifting his focus from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their latest blow.

Following the ordeal with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and how he was ousted from the Royal fold, there were growing fears in the Sussex camp that they would be next on the list.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been struggling with a major crisis situation as their Archewell foundation undergoes restructuring and major losses for 2025 were revealed in a report.

Hollywood and royal insider Rob Shuter shared in a recent episode of Maureen Callahan’s The Nerve podcast that the Sussexes took their “billion-dollar brand” and made it “worthless”.

He noted that the Prince of Wales realises that and is making a wise move for it.

“William no longer has any intention to strip them of the Sussex title because, not because he’s being kind, but the title’s worthless,” he explained.

“The Sussex brand now doesn't mean anything. They’re not going to get any more deals. It's over.”

Insiders claim that the move is being considered as a “very, very smart” one since William would not have to turn into a villain for this.

Rob cited that Harry and Meghan would no longer be able to retain their big deals with Netflix and even her lifestyle brand, As Ever,”failed to make a lasting impact”.

If William were to remove the titles of his brother and sister-in-law, he would've “just look like a petty brother”.

He continued, “[William] doesn’t strip them and ignores them, that's actually more cruel,” he added.