Princess Charlotte reacts as fan tells George ‘Diana would be proud’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children easily stole the spotlight as they walked alongside the royal family following the Christmas service at Sandringham.

During the walkabout, the fans got a good look at their favourite members of the royal family and were absolutely taken by the charm of Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. They were showered with presents and flowers as aides followed them around helping lug around the gifts that kept piling up.

The three children met with their eager fans with poise, kept wishing everyone a ‘Merry Christmas’, and did not shy away from shaking hands and giving a hug. During one special moment, the sweet bond between the siblings was put on display, when George received a massive compliment from a Princess Diana fan, John Loughrey.

The Prince of Wales had introduced the royalist by name to his children and John praised George, referring to his latest engagement at The Passage charity.

“George, I’ve got something to say to you. Granny Diana would be ever so proud of you,” he said, clearly taken by emotion. “Proud of you all.”

“Thank you,” Prince George said with a smile. Meanwhile, William added, “That’s very kind of you, John.”

However, many fans may have missed the endearing reaction Charlotte had for her brother, reaching out and patting him at the back, in a show of support. In video taken from a different angle, the moment captured the pride on Charlotte’s face, which also seemed to be a reflection of her own mother, Princess Kate.