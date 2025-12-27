Why Harry, Meghan’s publicist Meredith Maines quit her role within a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undergoing big changes as 2025 comes to an end, but the couple may have lost a valuable member of their team so far.

Meredith Maines, who was famously seen with King Charles’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, in July, along with the Sussexes’ UK PR manager, Liam Maguire, had been a key driver of a reconciliation between Harry and his father in September.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan will not be hiring a replacement for Meredith, instead, Liam will be taking the expanded role as CCO and the UK and Europe director of communications.

This would be the 11th publicist that the Sussexes have lost in the past five years and also stirs speculation over some sort of trouble for Meredith to bow out only 10 months into her position.

However, a source close to Meredith told ITV that it was simply “time to go and she had “accomplished a lot this year”. She reportedly has big plans for the next step of her career and she will make the announcement in coming weeks.

When Meredith and Method Communications had first joined, there were “few eyebrows raised” given the “heavy experience background in tech and venture capitalism” and how different Harry and Meghan’s work was, via People Magazine.

“She’s deeply strategic and handled everything from the Netflix project to their philanthropic initiatives,” an industry insider shared. “Coming from one of the top venture capital firms and juggling multiple industries and high-stakes projects, that kind of experience is a plus.”

They continued, “She’s beloved throughout the industry — she never complains and never has a bad thing to say — and genuinely enjoyed her time working with the Sussexes.”