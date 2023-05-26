 
Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition

Celina Dion has painfully cancelled her music tour due to an incurable neurological disease

The singer, who is reportedly suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), has become a 'human statue' due to the condition.

Turning to her social media, the songstress said: "As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I'm ready now",

"I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and its been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.

"While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having," she added.

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way im used to."

She said that she has a "great team of doctors working alongside her" and is being supported by her "precious children".

She later told her fans: "I miss you so much I miss seeing all of you being on the stage performing for you I always give 100 percent when I do my show but my condition is now allowing me to give you that right now," she continued.

"For me to reach you again i have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that im on the road to recovery,

"This is my focus and im doing everything I can to recuperate."

"I want to thank you so much for your wishes and love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me. Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon," she signed off.

