Ali Zaidi quits politics, resigns from PTI positions

Ali Zaidi says took “difficult decision” after a lot of thinking.

Says will continue to “work for Pakistan and bring investments from abroad”.

Zaidi earlier this month had clarified that he would not leave PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi joined a long list of leaders jumping ship as he announced on Saturday that he is quitting politics and resigned from party positions.



In a video message, Zaidi said that he had joined politics for Pakistan and had already condemned the May 9 incidents.



“Pakistan’s armed forces are our pride and because of them, we sleep peacefully because they protect our borders. What happened [on May 9] was very wrong and everyone should be held accountable whoever may be involved in it,” said the PTI leader, who was shifted to Jacobabad jail last week.

The former federal minister said that after a lot of thinking he took the “difficult decision” of leaving politics.

“I'm quitting politics. I'm resigning from my positions of Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh president, core committee member and MNA,” said Zaidi.

Zaidi said that he will continue to “work for Pakistan and bring investments from abroad” which he used to do before entering politics.

“I used to bring foreign exchange to Pakistan before entering politics, I want to do that work again. I am saying goodbye to politics,” said the former federal minister and ended his video statement with a pro-army slogan.

Zaidi, other top-tier party leaders, and thousands of workers were rounded up after violence erupted against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest on May 9.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir had dubbed it "Black Day" and vowed to bring all those involved in attacking military installations to justice.

The military's top brass has also resolved that restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers, and violators who vandalised military installations and setups under any circumstances.



Zaidi was arrested on May 9 under Section 4 of the Maintenance of Public Order and put under house arrest and his residence in the port city was declared a sub-jail.

As leaders started leaving PTI, a rumour started that Zaidi was also jumping ship.

However, on May 17, Zaidi in a press conference clarified that he had come into politics through his current party's platform and would not leave it no matter what.

"I want to make it clear today: I will not leave PTI. I will leave it when Imran Khan does. Nobody can buy my loyalty," Zaidi had said back then.

Hours after showing his allegiance towards PTI and Imran Khan, the Sindh government the same night moved Zaidi to Jacobabad jail immediately and withdrew his house arrest orders.