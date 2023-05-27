 
Saturday May 27, 2023
Beyoncé halts Paris concert to pay homage to Tina Turner: 'Scream so she can feel your love'

Beyoncé remembered Tina Turner during her Paris gig as she stopped to ask the crowd to scream to show love to late legendary singer.

The Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll passed away earlier this week “peacefully” at age 83 following prolong illness, her representative confirmed.

During her concert amid Renaissance tour, the Crazy in Love hitmaker told the audience to “scream so [Turner] can feel your love.”

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner,” the superstar added. “‘Cause I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner.”

She continued: “I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance. I also feel very blessed to be here to perform once again.”

Beyoncé’s tribute for Turner came amid criticism over a song lyric of hers in which she mocked the abusive history of the late singer with her former husband Ike Turner.

The said lyric from her hit song Drunk In Love resurfaced on Twitter making Turner fans call out Beyoncé for her hypocrisy

In the song, her husband Jay Z raps, “Beat the box up, like Mike in ’97, I bite / I’m Ike Turner, turn up baby, no, I don’t play / Baby, no, I don’t play, now eat the cake, Anna Mae / Said eat the cake, Anna Mae!”

The verse contains a reference to clash Turner’s ex-husband allegedly had with her over a piece of cake.

Following Turner’s death, Beyoncé took to her website to pen a note for the singer. “I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way,” she wrote.

“You are strength and resilience,” Beyoncé added. “You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain.”

Before concluding, she added, “Thank you for all you have done.”

