Chuck Norris' kids finally breaks silence after father’s death

Chuck Norris‘ kids have shared an emotional tribute to their father.

The famous action star died on Thursday (March 19) at 86 after he was hospitalized for a medical emergency.

His daughter Danilee and son Dakota shared a sweet post dedicated to him on Instagram on Friday.

“You’ve been the man I looked up to my whole life. Your generosity, your kindness, your courage, your integrity, your strength, your discipline, and your faith in the Lord were just a handful of things I always admired about you,” Dakota wrote. “You lived your life with purpose and with love for all people.”

Dakota also shared several photos of himself and his father and called him “the greatest father God could have ever given me and the finest man I’ve ever known. No matter what I was going through, you were always there. You made sure I knew how much you loved me. Honest to God, I don’t think there was a single day that went by where you didn’t say it. I’m so proud to be your son.”







