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Sylvester Stallone steps behind camera for Quentin Tarantino project

Sylvester Stallone reportedly won't be acting in the new series set in the 1930s

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 21, 2026

Sylvester Stallone steps behind camera for Quentin Tarantino project
Sylvester Stallone steps behind camera for Quentin Tarantino project

He's an acclaimed director in his own right, but Sylvester Stallone is reportedly collaborating with another heavy hitter on a new project.

The 79-year-old actor and filmmaker is said to be working on an upcoming series with acclaimed auteur Quentin Tarantino, 62, TMZ reported on Friday.

Although Stallone — who recently paid tribute to his late Expendables costar Chuck Norris — has earned a new wave of fans thanks to his work in Taylor Sheridan's series Tulsa King in recent years, Tarantino would be the most high-profile director he has worked with in the years since Ryan Coogler directed him to an Oscar nomination in 2015's Creed.

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