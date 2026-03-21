Sylvester Stallone steps behind camera for Quentin Tarantino project

He's an acclaimed director in his own right, but Sylvester Stallone is reportedly collaborating with another heavy hitter on a new project.

The 79-year-old actor and filmmaker is said to be working on an upcoming series with acclaimed auteur Quentin Tarantino, 62, TMZ reported on Friday.

Although Stallone — who recently paid tribute to his late Expendables costar Chuck Norris — has earned a new wave of fans thanks to his work in Taylor Sheridan's series Tulsa King in recent years, Tarantino would be the most high-profile director he has worked with in the years since Ryan Coogler directed him to an Oscar nomination in 2015's Creed.