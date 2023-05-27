Punjab constitutes JIT to investigate attack on Jinnah House

A view of a house in cantonment area, which was set afire by supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan May 9, 2023. — Reuters

Punjab appoints SP investigation Iqbal Town as JIT convener.

Probe teams includes four other members of police force.

JIT to investigate arson attack on Corp Commander House.

A joint investigation team (JIT) Saturday was constituted to investigate the arson attack on the Corp Commander House, also known as the Jinnah House, in Lahore amidst the May 9 vandalism.

The JIT, according to a notification issued by the Punjab Home department, will be led by the superintendent of police investigation Iqbal Town who has been appointed as its convener.

The probe team consisting officers of the provincial police force will also include four other members, as per the home department.

Several leaders, workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are known to be involved in the attack within this high-security zone in Lahore after they entered the vicinity to protest against the arrest of their party Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.



Including those arrested for the arson attack on the Corp Commander House, Rizwan Zia, the son of former inspector general of police (IGP) Sindh and Punjab Major (retd) Ziaul Hasan was also arrested for protesting outside the Jinnah House on May 9 and partaking in the vandalism.

According to the police, he was taken into custody after his location was ascertained through geo-fencing. The police said Zia was also the son-in-law of a former army officer, while efforts were being made to arrest accomplices of the accused.

So far, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has allowed handing over 16 suspects, allegedly involved in the attack, to the military’s commanding officer to prosecute them under the Army Act in line with the decision of high-powered National Security Committee (NSC).

They were named in two separate cases filed in connection with the attack.

Both the country civil and military leadership have resolved to punish all the arsonists and attackers involved in damaging public and private property as well as military installations in the garb of protests.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had declared the unprecedented violence as "black chapter" in the country's history vowing to try the rioters under Army Act and other relevant laws of the country.