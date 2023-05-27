 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift’s father doubts Matty Healy’s intentions amid their budding romance?

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

Taylor Swift’s father doubts Matty Healy’s intentions amid their budding romance?
Taylor Swift’s father doubts Matty Healy’s intentions amid their budding romance?

Taylor Swift’s father Scott Kingsley Swift have doubts about her new beau Matty Healy’s intentions as their romance is heating up.

As reported by Radar Online, the 71-year-old is question The 1975 frontman’s “agenda” behind dating their super famous daughter.

The publication claimed that Scott worries that Matty might only be dating Taylor because of her “fame” and has been keeping an eye on him.

“Scott is wary of any man Taylor dates and questions if Matty has an agenda or is using her for fame,” the insider said. “He’s definitely keeping a close eye on Matty — mainly because of his wild past.”

Taylor has been receiving heat for allegedly dating Matty as they have concerns about the musician because of his controversial past.

The publication previously revealed that the Anti-Hero hitmaker reportedly sees “potential” in her relationship with The 1975 frontman and believes he has changed a lot in the past few years.

Talking about the issues Swifties have with Healy’s past, the insider said, “She knows all about his former issues; she can deal with that" as she believes he is “the one for her.”

“Matty’s a rock star, and she likes that about him, but he’s not the same guy he was nine years ago. Matty’s grown up a lot and they seem to be a good match,” the source said.

Healy’s controversial history includes his addiction with heroin and prescription drugs, as well as some of his remarks that did not sit well with a lot of people.

He even misbehaved with fans during concerts which includes kissing fans and touching himself on stage, as per the publication. 

More From Entertainment:

Inside the DM: How Mark Ronson convinced Dua Lipa to join 'Barbie' soundtrack

Inside the DM: How Mark Ronson convinced Dua Lipa to join 'Barbie' soundtrack
Alec Baldwin pens note in remembrance of mom Carol: ‘It’s hard to believe’ video

Alec Baldwin pens note in remembrance of mom Carol: ‘It’s hard to believe’
Paul Walker’s brother Cody honours late actor in a heartfelt way

Paul Walker’s brother Cody honours late actor in a heartfelt way
Beyoncé halts Paris concert to pay homage to Tina Turner: ‘Scream so she can feel your love’

Beyoncé halts Paris concert to pay homage to Tina Turner: ‘Scream so she can feel your love’
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Scott Disick on 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Scott Disick on 40th birthday

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello enjoy date night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello enjoy date night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
'John Wick 5' greenlighted after high demand

'John Wick 5' greenlighted after high demand
Eva Mendes cheering for beau Ryan Gosling ahead of ‘Barbie’ release: ‘His No. 1 fan’ video

Eva Mendes cheering for beau Ryan Gosling ahead of ‘Barbie’ release: ‘His No. 1 fan’
Angela Bassett breaks silence on Tina Turner death

Angela Bassett breaks silence on Tina Turner death
Elizabeth Olsen gets honest about Marvel movies

Elizabeth Olsen gets honest about Marvel movies
'The Last Of Us' bags 'deadliest' show title

'The Last Of Us' bags 'deadliest' show title
Jane Fonda confessess 'love' for Robert Redford

Jane Fonda confessess 'love' for Robert Redford