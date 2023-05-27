Taylor Swift’s father doubts Matty Healy’s intentions amid their budding romance?

Taylor Swift’s father Scott Kingsley Swift have doubts about her new beau Matty Healy’s intentions as their romance is heating up.

As reported by Radar Online, the 71-year-old is question The 1975 frontman’s “agenda” behind dating their super famous daughter.

The publication claimed that Scott worries that Matty might only be dating Taylor because of her “fame” and has been keeping an eye on him.

“Scott is wary of any man Taylor dates and questions if Matty has an agenda or is using her for fame,” the insider said. “He’s definitely keeping a close eye on Matty — mainly because of his wild past.”

Taylor has been receiving heat for allegedly dating Matty as they have concerns about the musician because of his controversial past.

The publication previously revealed that the Anti-Hero hitmaker reportedly sees “potential” in her relationship with The 1975 frontman and believes he has changed a lot in the past few years.

Talking about the issues Swifties have with Healy’s past, the insider said, “She knows all about his former issues; she can deal with that" as she believes he is “the one for her.”

“Matty’s a rock star, and she likes that about him, but he’s not the same guy he was nine years ago. Matty’s grown up a lot and they seem to be a good match,” the source said.

Healy’s controversial history includes his addiction with heroin and prescription drugs, as well as some of his remarks that did not sit well with a lot of people.

He even misbehaved with fans during concerts which includes kissing fans and touching himself on stage, as per the publication.