It's official! Bella Thorne gets engaged to boyfriend Mark Emms

Bella Thorne finds love again! The singer cum actress has announced her engagement to film and television producer Mark Emms, in an interview with Vogue.

Emms proposed to Thorne on May 13 at her home in California, presenting her with a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring weighing over 10 carats. The couple celebrated with a gathering of their families.

Although the engagement is still fresh, Thorne has already begun planning her wedding. She envisions a countryside ceremony in the United Kingdom, Emms' home country. Thorne has expressed her desire for multiple wedding dresses, stating, "Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" She expressed her love for Dior and vintage Schiaparelli and hopes to wear their designs on her special day.

Thorne and Emms started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza. Thorne described it as love at first sight as the sun rose.

The couple made their relationship public on Instagram in February, when Thorne posted a photo imitating the iconic spaghetti scene from Lady and the Tramp with Emms. In the caption, she humorously claimed him as her own and shared her affection for him.

The post included several pictures of the couple, showcasing their deep affection for each other, including a photo taken at an NFL Pro Bowl game in Las Vegas.

This engagement marks Thorne's second, coming a year after her split with former fiancé Benjamin Mascolo. Thorne and Mascolo had been engaged since March 2021, following a year of dating. Their separation was amicable, attributed to conflicting schedules and prolonged periods of time apart, according to a source close to the couple.