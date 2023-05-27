Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick 'are true soul mates'

Khloe Kardashian's gushing tribute to Kourtney Kardashian's former boyfriend Scott Disick has fans ‘convinced’ that the two are "true soul mates."

Tristan Thompson's ex and Kourtney's children daddy were famous for being pranksters on their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) back in the day. He began dating Khloe's elder sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2006.

The 38-year-old turned to Instagram on Friday (May 26) to wish her ex-brother-in-law a happy 40th Birthday.

She didn’t hold back when it came to expressing her feelings for Scott and some fans are here for the relationship, while others find it “almost inappropriate.”

Khloe penned that she "loves" Scott and is "grateful" to have him in her life as well as saying: "…you have been there through the highest highs and the lowest lows. we have been there for one another during some of the hardest and happiest times in our lives."

Khloe's post sparked reactions from fans, with one commenting: "your true soul mate tbh."

While another said: "No one can convince me that these two weren’t meant for each other, but I understand it would be too weird because of the family ties."

The third one reacted as saying they are “the greatest duo ever. Besides all the history they know about eachother , honestly i wish khloe and scott could end up together! They share such a bond that would make for a great relationship!”

Scott and Khloe's elder sister Kourtney Kardashian, who began dating in 2006, share three children. Kourtney has now married to Travis Barker.

however, Scott remain close to the Kardashian, particularly with Khloe, even after split from Kourtney.

Khloe and Scott also once launched a podcast together and in true Koko and Scott style they outrageously recorded the first episode in a bathtub together.