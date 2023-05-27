Former ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield shockingly admits to cheating on wife

He \admitted that he lied to his network, friends and family as well as his management agency YMU

Phillip Schofield, the former host of This Morning, has admitted to having an affair with a young man that he worked with while still with his wife. The confession came in a statement to the Daily Mail following his resignation from the show.

He added that although the relationship was more than just a friendship, it was “unwise but not illegal.” He further admitted that he lied to his network, friends and family as well as his management agency YMU about the affair.

“I am making this statement via the Daily Mail, to whom I have already apologized personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story [sic] which they wanted to write about me a few days ago,” he told the Daily Mail.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.”

He also touched on his resignation from the network, adding: “I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect, expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me. I will reflect on my very bad judgment in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it.”