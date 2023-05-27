 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Former ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield shockingly admits to cheating on wife

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

He \admitted that he lied to his network, friends and family as well as his management agency YMU
He \admitted that he lied to his network, friends and family as well as his management agency YMU 

Phillip Schofield, the former host of This Morning, has admitted to having an affair with a young man that he worked with while still with his wife. The confession came in a statement to the Daily Mail following his resignation from the show.

He added that although the relationship was more than just a friendship, it was “unwise but not illegal.” He further admitted that he lied to his network, friends and family as well as his management agency YMU about the affair.

“I am making this statement via the Daily Mail, to whom I have already apologized personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story [sic] which they wanted to write about me a few days ago,” he told the Daily Mail.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.”

He also touched on his resignation from the network, adding: “I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect, expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me. I will reflect on my very bad judgment in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it.”

More From Entertainment:

Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair

Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair
Did Holly Willoughby know about Phillip Schofield’s affair?

Did Holly Willoughby know about Phillip Schofield’s affair?
Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter after dropping him

Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter after dropping him
'The Witcher' renewed for season 5 with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

'The Witcher' renewed for season 5 with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
'The Little Mermaid' director reveals why Scuttle is different in remake

'The Little Mermaid' director reveals why Scuttle is different in remake
Beyonce brings eleven year old daughter, Blue Ivy, on stage during concert

Beyonce brings eleven year old daughter, Blue Ivy, on stage during concert
Martyn Ware calls Tina Turner ‘powerful exemplar of Black female power’

Martyn Ware calls Tina Turner ‘powerful exemplar of Black female power’
Bruno Mars says his Hawaiian upbringing inspired his ‘dream’ project

Bruno Mars says his Hawaiian upbringing inspired his ‘dream’ project
Priyanka Chopra’s valuable advice to younger self: ‘Chill out, smile more’

Priyanka Chopra’s valuable advice to younger self: ‘Chill out, smile more’
Mel B reveals Tina Turner an inspiration for all domestic abuse survivors

Mel B reveals Tina Turner an inspiration for all domestic abuse survivors
Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's cameo appearance in 'Love Again' video

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's cameo appearance in 'Love Again'
Michelle Yeoh admits acting was never her dream

Michelle Yeoh admits acting was never her dream