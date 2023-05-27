 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans capture Blackpink’s Jennie reaction to fight breaking out at their concert

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

A clip was then revealed which showed Jennie spotting something in the audience and growing concerned
A clip was then revealed which showed Jennie spotting something in the audience and growing concerned

K-pop group Blackpink recently held a concert in Macau as a part of their Born Pink tour on May 21st and 22nd. Although the performances ended up going on without any problems, rumors of a fight began to take off later.

The rumors began with a girl attending the concert who claimed that she had gotten attacked by a man. “I got hit after coming here to watch a concert alone. I feel so wronged.”

She added: “My photo captured him and his girlfriend. They were a few rows behind me but squeezed their way to where I was. Then, I saw the girl kept staring at me, and just a little bit later, I got hit by the man.”

There was another video which showed a group of men fighting each other which later began to circulate on Chinese social media platforms. A clip was then revealed which showed Jennie spotting something in the audience and growing concerned, followed by her directing the staff to help out.

One netizen wrote: “This is so shameful. Jennie saw the two guys fighting and got the staff to intervene. I’m speechless.”

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds mourns the demise of Wrexham fan whose last wish was to meet him

Ryan Reynolds mourns the demise of Wrexham fan whose last wish was to meet him
'The Good Place' co-stars have a cute reunion

'The Good Place' co-stars have a cute reunion
Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste says BTS’ V is his inspiration

Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste says BTS’ V is his inspiration
Bang Shi Hyuk reveals why BTS hasn’t been making English songs

Bang Shi Hyuk reveals why BTS hasn’t been making English songs
Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair

Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair
Did Holly Willoughby know about Phillip Schofield’s affair?

Did Holly Willoughby know about Phillip Schofield’s affair?
Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter after dropping him

Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter after dropping him
Missing Brazilian soap actor found dead inside a buried trunk after four months

Missing Brazilian soap actor found dead inside a buried trunk after four months

Former ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield shockingly admits to cheating on wife

Former ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield shockingly admits to cheating on wife
'The Witcher' renewed for season 5 with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

'The Witcher' renewed for season 5 with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
'The Little Mermaid' director reveals why Scuttle is different in remake

'The Little Mermaid' director reveals why Scuttle is different in remake
Péter Soós pays emotional tribute to late Ray Stevenson

Péter Soós pays emotional tribute to late Ray Stevenson