Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali passes away after protracted illness

Former chief executive of JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali. — Facebook/Sharmeen Obaid

KARACHI: Dr Seemin Jamali, former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), passed away on Saturday evening at the age of 61, her family confirmed.

Earlier this week, Dr Jamali — who is also known as an iron lady or bullet lady — was said to be in critical condition after her health severely deteriorated.

The medic, who is one of the most successful and renowned doctors in Pakistan, was being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a private hospital.

Jamali had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020.



She was on a BiPAP machine after her oxygen levels dropped. Dr Jamali's husband had said she was admitted to the hospital after her condition worsened last Friday.

Dr Jamali's journey started in Nawabshah where she attended medical school and years later joined Jinnah Hospital to serve the people of Pakistan at a government facility.

She started serving as the executive director for JPMC, which is one of the largest public healthcare facilities in the country, in November 2016.

Since then, she had been the face of the hospital and the first point of contact whenever medical emergencies took place in Karachi.

She retired from the service in August 2021.

Jamali is a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) for her exceptional services in the field of medicine.