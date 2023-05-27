 
Saturday May 27, 2023
Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste says BTS' V is his inspiration

Saturday May 27, 2023

A fan asked who his inspiration was, the iconic singer immediately answered with Taehyung’s name
Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste claims that V from the K-pop group BTS is one of his inspirations. Their friendship initially began when their fans started discussing their potential meeting at the Academy Awards.

In response, the Twitter for the Academy Awards claimed that if the two did end up running into each other, they would then post a picture of it. Jon then responded to the tweet as well, writing: “Love him. I’m in! Are you Kim Taehyung?”

He then went on to follow V on Instagram and even posted a cover of him playing the song Autumn Leaves on his trumpet. They finally ended up meeting at the 2022 Grammy Awards where V could be seen showing his support for Jon who claimed a historical Album of the Year win.

The pair then hung out later on, with the two laughing as V tried to teach Jon some Korean with the latter following in Taehyung’s steps and thanking the hotel staff in Korean.

Recently, in a tweet where a fan asked who his inspiration was, the iconic singer immediately answered with Taehyung’s name. 

