'The Good Place' co-stars have a cute reunion

The last season of The Good Place aired in 2020.

D’Arcy Carden, who played the afterlife information assistant Janet on The Good Place, recently had a reunion with co-stars from the show and shared the sweet snaps with fans.

On Thursday, D’Arcy posted a picture of the cute reunion she had with Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper on Instagram, "Lunch with my loves," she captioned the photo.

Reacting to the photo, Bell’s husband Dax Shepard, who also made a cameo appearance in the show as a Bad Place torturer named Chet, wrote, “Surprised that table didn't burst into flames with the collective hotness present."

Close friends Bell and Carden worked together again in 2022 when they filmed The People We Hate At The Wedding.

Talking to The Wrap, Bell later recalled the moment they decided to cast D’Arcy in the movie, "And when that scene came up, Claire texted me, 'What do you think about D'Arcy?' And I think I responded with the word 'duh.' It just made so much sense”.

She candidly added, "There is no one that I'd rather have help me put my underwear back on than D'Arcy Carden."

The first season of The Good Place began with Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell’s character) waking up in the afterlife and realizing that she’s in “the good place”. Knowing that she was not a good person in her life on earth, she figures there must be a glitch in the system.

The Good Place concluded its four-season run in 2020. It can now be streamed in full on Netflix.