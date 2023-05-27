 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Good Place' co-stars have a cute reunion

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

The last season of The Good Place aired in 2020.
The last season of The Good Place aired in 2020.

D’Arcy Carden, who played the afterlife information assistant Janet on The Good Place, recently had a reunion with co-stars from the show and shared the sweet snaps with fans.

On Thursday, D’Arcy posted a picture of the cute reunion she had with Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper on Instagram, "Lunch with my loves," she captioned the photo.

Reacting to the photo, Bell’s husband Dax Shepard, who also made a cameo appearance in the show as a Bad Place torturer named Chet, wrote, “Surprised that table didn't burst into flames with the collective hotness present."

Close friends Bell and Carden worked together again in 2022 when they filmed The People We Hate At The Wedding.

Talking to The Wrap, Bell later recalled the moment they decided to cast D’Arcy in the movie, "And when that scene came up, Claire texted me, 'What do you think about D'Arcy?' And I think I responded with the word 'duh.' It just made so much sense”.

She candidly added, "There is no one that I'd rather have help me put my underwear back on than D'Arcy Carden."

The first season of The Good Place began with Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell’s character) waking up in the afterlife and realizing that she’s in “the good place”. Knowing that she was not a good person in her life on earth, she figures there must be a glitch in the system.

The Good Place concluded its four-season run in 2020. It can now be streamed in full on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds mourns the demise of Wrexham fan whose last wish was to meet him

Ryan Reynolds mourns the demise of Wrexham fan whose last wish was to meet him
Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste says BTS’ V is his inspiration

Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste says BTS’ V is his inspiration
Bang Shi Hyuk reveals why BTS hasn’t been making English songs

Bang Shi Hyuk reveals why BTS hasn’t been making English songs
Fans capture Blackpink’s Jennie reaction to fight breaking out at their concert

Fans capture Blackpink’s Jennie reaction to fight breaking out at their concert
Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair

Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair
Did Holly Willoughby know about Phillip Schofield’s affair?

Did Holly Willoughby know about Phillip Schofield’s affair?
Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter after dropping him

Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter after dropping him
Missing Brazilian soap actor found dead inside a buried trunk after four months

Missing Brazilian soap actor found dead inside a buried trunk after four months

Former ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield shockingly admits to cheating on wife

Former ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield shockingly admits to cheating on wife
'The Witcher' renewed for season 5 with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

'The Witcher' renewed for season 5 with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
'The Little Mermaid' director reveals why Scuttle is different in remake

'The Little Mermaid' director reveals why Scuttle is different in remake
Péter Soós pays emotional tribute to late Ray Stevenson

Péter Soós pays emotional tribute to late Ray Stevenson