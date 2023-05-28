Billie Eilish fires salvo at haters for wardrobe criticism

Billie Eilish has a message for her critics who picked faults in her dressing sense: "You guys are idiots."

The No Time To Die crooner, took to Instagram to direct her anger towards what she claimed was 'unwarranted' criticism.

"i spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did," adding, "& constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman."

The 21-year-old continued, "and now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting," she continued, "i CHANGED and am a sellout...and 'what happened to her' oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest, bla blah...you guys are true idiots. LOL. I can be both you ****** bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!"

The Bored singer also took a shot at her haters, telling them, "did you know women are multifaceted!!!!!???" she questioned. "shocking right?? believe it or not, women can be interested in multiple things

Previously, Eilish also slammed Hollywood's double standards, in particular about her music and wardrobes.

"Or my sexuality!" she told Elle in 2021. "Like, oh yeah, that's everyone else's business, right? No. Where's that energy with men?"