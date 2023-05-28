 
Sunday May 28, 2023
Babil Khan shares mother Sutapa's reaction on debut film 'Qala'

Babil will be next seen in web-series The Railway Men
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan attended the IIFA 2023 awards, where he shared his mother Sutapa’s reaction on his debut film Qala.

While gracing the green carpet of the Awards show, Babil not just shared his mother’s reaction, but also unveiled that she also used to critique father Irrfan’s films.

He stated: "I was very nervous about her reaction because she used to critique Baba like hell. Baba would think 'aaj toh bohot hi accha actor hun main'. Mama used to be like 'baith jao'.”

“Mama used to instruct him where he has to go in terms of his craft. So, I was very nervous.”

Babil further revealed: “Of course, it is not easy for her to say 'you did a good job' and she didn't say that. But she said, 'for your first film without any acting training, you did a good job'. I think that was enough for me to stay motivated and to do a better job.”

Babil Khan received massive appreciation for his debut movie, Qala. The actor is now gearing up to feature in a web-series, The Railway Men. The show also features Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan and Divyendu Sharma, reports India Today.

