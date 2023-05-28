 
Sunday May 28, 2023
Bear Grylls believes children should manage their own time on social media

Man Vs Wild star Bear Grylls believed that children should be allowed to set their own time on social media.

While speaking at the annual literature event Hay Festival in Wales, the celebrity adventurer opened up that children should learn to “self-regulate how much they use the internet, and how they use it”.

“Social media can be brilliant, it really can,” he remarked via Independent.

Grylls continued, “The brilliant side of it is that it connects us, and you can learn stuff so fast and you can have fun and it’s brilliant entertainment.”

“The key, though, is not letting it control you. You control it. So, you be in charge,” he said.

Grylls also advised his young people not allowing social media to “erode you”.

He stated, “If I’m on it all day, that’s going to erode your heart a bit.”

Grylls disclosed that he has permitted his three teenage sons to set their own rules over spending time on social media

“I say ‘Set your rules’. ‘You’re in charge because after you leave school nobody’s going to be policing it for you’,” commented the adventurer.

He explained, “You’ll have to police your own life. That might be eating healthy, or going to the gym, or if somebody treats you badly in a relationship then having some boundaries and saying: ‘No – I’m not going to let you’.”

“You’ve got to police yourself with social media as well,” he added.

