Jon Bon Jovi thinks his working-class upbringing keeps him balanced, says insider

Jon Bon Jovi’s working-class upbringing has kept him “down-to-earth”, according to an insider.



“He credits his working-class Jersey upbringing for keeping him down-to-earth,” said the insider in an interview with Star via OK! magazine.

The source told the outlet, “Family means more to him than anything else.”

Earlier, Bon Jovi revealed to an outlet that he had lived the rocker lifestyle in the past.

“I’m not a saint, and I have not been a saint,” confessed the singer.

The musician mentioned, “I did the drug thing very young and wised up very young too, because I was into drugs a little too much.”

However, the insider told the magazine that his love Dorothea was the one who set the music artist on the right path.

“They’ve been together since they were teenagers and there’s been no one else for him,” stated the insider.

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi has reportedly sold over 130 million albums and played more than 2,700 concerts all over the world throughout his career.

It is also reported that Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by radio personality Howard Stern back in 2018 for his humility.