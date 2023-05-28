 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jon Bon Jovi thinks his working-class upbringing keeps him balanced, says insider

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Jon Bon Jovi thinks his working-class upbringing keeps him balanced, says insider
Jon Bon Jovi thinks his working-class upbringing keeps him balanced, says insider

Jon Bon Jovi’s working-class upbringing has kept him “down-to-earth”, according to an insider.

“He credits his working-class Jersey upbringing for keeping him down-to-earth,” said the insider in an interview with Star via OK! magazine.

The source told the outlet, “Family means more to him than anything else.”

Earlier, Bon Jovi revealed to an outlet that he had lived the rocker lifestyle in the past.

“I’m not a saint, and I have not been a saint,” confessed the singer.

The musician mentioned, “I did the drug thing very young and wised up very young too, because I was into drugs a little too much.”

However, the insider told the magazine that his love Dorothea was the one who set the music artist on the right path.

“They’ve been together since they were teenagers and there’s been no one else for him,” stated the insider.

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi has reportedly sold over 130 million albums and played more than 2,700 concerts all over the world throughout his career.

It is also reported that Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by radio personality Howard Stern back in 2018 for his humility. 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift's Karma, Hits Different, Snow On The Beach head for UK top 10

Taylor Swift's Karma, Hits Different, Snow On The Beach head for UK top 10
Elizabeth Olsen opens up about Daniel Craig's appearance in MCU movie

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about Daniel Craig's appearance in MCU movie
‘I owe my life to you’: Zayn Malik thanks fans as he returns to Twitter

‘I owe my life to you’: Zayn Malik thanks fans as he returns to Twitter

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformers' film delayed

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformers' film delayed

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier
‘Train to Busan’ star Gong Yoo explains why he won’t reveal his MBTI

‘Train to Busan’ star Gong Yoo explains why he won’t reveal his MBTI
K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols

K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols
Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield

Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield
Bad Bunny mocked for 'copying' Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance

Bad Bunny mocked for 'copying' Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance
Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat

Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat
‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule