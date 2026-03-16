Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan hug it out after Oscar battle

The award ceremonies are usually remembered for the winners, their speeches and the glamour, but the Oscars 2026 has something special.

One of the most memorable highlights of the Sunday night, March 15, wasn’t an award announcement, it was a quiet, heartfelt and long hug.

After Michael B. Jordan was named Best Actor for his performance in Sinners, fellow nominee Leonardo DiCaprio stepped forward to congratulate him.

For a brief moment the glitz inside the Dolby Theatre faded into the background as the cameras caught a simple yet powerful exchange between the Hollywood heartthrobs.

Sharing genuine and mutual respect, Leonardo and Michael’s warm embrace became a powerful symbol of sportsmanship.

The emotional moment that left fans in awe came shortly after the Black Panther star walked down the stage after taking the coveted award of the night.

Social media users were quick to react to the heartwarming exchange, flooding X (formerly Twitter) with one gushing, “Real respect needs no speech, just a hug.”

“Two generations of movie stars in one hug. Cinema won tonight,” another lauded.

A third chimed in, saying, “Leo is one of the only last respected actors we have.”

Michael made history by winning his first Oscar for Best Actor for his dual role as Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s film at the 98th Academy Awards.

The 39-year-old actor was visibly shocked as Adrien Brody announced his name. He shared a warm hug with his mother before walking towards the stage.