 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Celine Dion having ‘difficulty walking’ as her health worsens

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Celine Dion is famously called the Queen of Power Ballads
Celine Dion is famously called the Queen of Power Ballads

Sources reveal that the iconic singer Celine Dion, who recently canceled all of her shows due to health issues, is now having “difficulty walking”.

An insider told RadarOnline that Dion is suffering intense pain with difficulty in walking, "It's been a difficult time for her. She's having difficulty walking and experiences periods of intense pain that come out of nowhere."

The source revealed that the singer is trying her best to improve her deteriorating health and consulting with many healthcare professionals from different fields.

"Celine is keeping her condition private at the moment, but her life has changed drastically. She sees specialists like a neurologist, a holistic practitioner, and occupational and physical therapists.”

“Still, she is holding out hope that she can beat the odds," they added. "She's refusing to accept defeat. She needs to accept the treatment. And lots of R&R.”

The My Heart Will Go On was first diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome last December and is reportedly fighting the disease with all she’s got, "She's going to fight this with everything she's got. She just wants to sing live in front of an audience again.”

The insider concluded, “She's determined to perform on stage. It's sad that her illness is preventing her from doing the thing she loves most. Knowing Celine, she will perform again very soon."

More From Entertainment:

Gal Gadot attends Taylor Swift concert with 'sleepy child'

Gal Gadot attends Taylor Swift concert with 'sleepy child'
ITV releases big statement amid Philip Schofield controversy

ITV releases big statement amid Philip Schofield controversy
Queen Charlotte Star Corey Mylchreest becomes roommates with co-star in real life

Queen Charlotte Star Corey Mylchreest becomes roommates with co-star in real life
Nadine Dorries says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby has “questions to answer”

Nadine Dorries says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby has “questions to answer”
'Succession' star Peter Friedman suggests fans' theories align with series finale

'Succession' star Peter Friedman suggests fans' theories align with series finale
Showrunner Amy reflects on Midge, Joel relationship in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Showrunner Amy reflects on Midge, Joel relationship in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Amazon Prime Video takes a dig at Netflix's password-sharing crackdown

Amazon Prime Video takes a dig at Netflix's password-sharing crackdown
Big Brother USA suffers delay due to writers strike

Big Brother USA suffers delay due to writers strike
John Stamos explains how he felt about Olsen twins not returning for Fuller House

John Stamos explains how he felt about Olsen twins not returning for Fuller House
'The Little Mermaid' makeup artist responds to backlash over Ursula's appearance

'The Little Mermaid' makeup artist responds to backlash over Ursula's appearance
Arnold Schwarzenegger urges young people not to overuse steroids

Arnold Schwarzenegger urges young people not to overuse steroids
King Charles honours late singer Tina Turner in a special way video

King Charles honours late singer Tina Turner in a special way