Sunday May 28, 2023
Web Desk

K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols

Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

The group are currently in the process of promoting their latest album FML
K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives interesting advice to their fans who are interested in becoming idols one day. Arena HOMME+ asked him and Wonwoo for their advice on becoming artists like them.

The8 immediately responded, saying: “Please think about it one more time!”

His quick answer made Wonwoo burst into laughter but he grew more serious as he added that they should be cautious and think it through before stepping into the field. “Please consider if it will fit you well or not and if you truly like it.”

Wonwoo then picked it up where his teammate left off, excitedly adding: “If you’ve made up your mind, I hope to see you on stage!”

The group are currently in the process of promoting their latest album FML along with its bold title track Super. The comeback has been a huge success, breaking several records and claiming multiple wins.

The Super Challenge has been trending across several social media platforms as well, with many idols like Le Sserafim and Itzy joining in on the trend. 

