 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘I owe my life to you’: Zayn Malik thanks fans as he returns to Twitter

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Zayn Malik made headlines this year as he went on a dinner date with Selena Gomez
Zayn Malik made headlines this year as he went on a dinner date with Selena Gomez

Hollywood heartthrob Zayn Malik has recently returned to Twitter with a special message for his devout fans, telling them that he “owes” his life to them.

Taking to Twitter, the Dusk Till Dawn singer thanked his fans for his huge success in the music industry, “I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me.”

This was the second tweet of 2023 by the British singer, who gave his fans a touching surprise with the tweet.

Fans responded to the rare tweet with wishes and lots of appreciation for the 30-year-old.

One fan wrote, “Respect to you Zayn, you've navigated challenging times with honesty and grace! Wishing you joy.”

Another fan affirmed their dedication to the singer in thoughtful words, “Thanks for this message, it means the world to all of us. We really wish you well and will be waiting for you always, on your own terms. Thanks for everything.”

Yet another expressed their love for the singer, “Thank you for being you. Even though you're barely active here we'll always be there for you. Love you all of my life.”

Despite being a very private person, the Night Changes singer made headlines this year as Entertainment Tonight reported that he had a dinner date with singer and actor Selena Gomez.

More From Entertainment:

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformers' film delayed

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformers' film delayed

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier
‘Train to Busan’ star Gong Yoo explains why he won’t reveal his MBTI

‘Train to Busan’ star Gong Yoo explains why he won’t reveal his MBTI
K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols

K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols
Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield

Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield
Bad Bunny mocked for 'copying' Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance

Bad Bunny mocked for 'copying' Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance
Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat

Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat
‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule
Will Holly Willoughby remain on ‘This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal?

Will Holly Willoughby remain on ‘This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Phillip Schofield scandal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Phillip Schofield scandal
Selena Gomez gets into fiery dispute with guard at Beyonce’s concert

Selena Gomez gets into fiery dispute with guard at Beyonce’s concert