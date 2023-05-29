 
Pakistan Shaheens 'penalised for ball tampering'

Pakistan Shaheens during the ODI series against Zimbabwe Select in Harare, on May 21, 2023. — PCB
  • Zimbabwe Select get five penalty runs due to ball tampering.
  • Not clear who tampered with ball and how it was tampered with.
  • The home side wins the six-match ODI series 4-2.

Pakistan Shaheens were penalised with five runs for ball tampering in the final one-day international (ODI) of the six-match series against Zimbabwe Select in Harare, Wisden reported.

Zimbabwe Select won the six-match ODI series 4-2 against Pakistan Shaheens. The Shaheens fell 32 runs short and were all out on 353 in 49.2 overs.

Umpire Iknow Chabi, having the experience to officiate over 50 international games across formats, awarded the home side five penalty runs on account of ball tampering by Shaheens, also known as Pakistan A.

The publication reported that it wasn't clear who the person was behind the tampering and how had the ball been tampered with.

The rules, however, state that if an umpire believes that the ball's condition has been unfairly changed, they can grant the option of replacing the ball to the batting side.

"Irrespective of what the ball is replaced or not, they have to award five penalty runs to the opposing side," Wisden said.

Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket deals with changing the conditions of the match ball. Clause 41.3.4.2 states: “Regardless of whether a replacement ball has been chosen to be used, the bowler’s end umpire shall award 5 Penalty runs to the opposing side.”

