Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Tina Turner memorial concert to be held after ‘private’ funeral 

Tina Turner will be remembered in a memorial concert following a “small and very private” funeral with just her friends and close family members.

Former personal assistant of the Proud Mary hitmaker revealed that the late legendary singer did not want a “big public funeral.”

Speaking to The Mirror, Eddy Hampton “Armani,” who worked with the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll for more than 20 years, said, “She did not want a big public funeral.”

He went on to reveal that fans of Tina can expect some kind of a “memorial concert” for her as there won’t be a public funeral.

“She wanted to be cremated and I expect it to be a small, very private affair. I am sure there will be some kind of memorial concert and tribute later,” she added.

Eddy continued: “It will be for her very close friends in Switzerland, and her manager. It will not be a big family occasion.”

Tina, whose real name was Anna Mae Bullock, passed away “peacefully” at her home following a prolong illness last week.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her representative said while announcing her death.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement added.

