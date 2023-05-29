 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Vijay Varma reacts if he is being typecast for 'villainous roles'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Vijay Varma elaborates his response by qouting example of Dahaad and Darlings
Vijay Varma elaborates his response by qouting example of 'Dahaad' and 'Darlings'

Vijay Varma has set an image of himself as an actor who mostly plays evil characters in almost all films; the actor has finally reacted over the claims that he is being typecast for villainous roles.  

While speaking to Times Now, Varma stated: “One can say that, however, I’m not worried about the typecasting bug because I choose what I want to do. I chose Dahaad and Darlings back-to-back because I felt like those were very compelling stories.”

These were two, for me at least, very distinct, and different characters. I mean, Anand Swarnakar is a classic psychopath, and Hamza in Darlings is an alcoholic and abusive husband. Also, they have very distinct traits and qualities.”

“So, I don’t see these individuals as alike. But overall, the shades of these characters are dark. I think the most grey or evil I’ve ever been was probably the Dahaad. I think I should put a full stop right here and do something else. Once I achieve the peak of evilness, I should stop now.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma has interesting projects in the pipeline including Mirzapur 3, Lust Stories 2 and The Devotion of Suspect X.

More From Showbiz:

Randeep Hooda loses 26kg to feature in film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'?

Randeep Hooda loses 26kg to feature in film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'?
Sara Ali Khan unveils meeting THIS Hollywood star at Cannes 2023

Sara Ali Khan unveils meeting THIS Hollywood star at Cannes 2023
Varun Dhawan spills the beans on Citadel’s Serbia shoot

Varun Dhawan spills the beans on Citadel’s Serbia shoot
Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Pakistani fans as 'FUBAR' trends on No 1

Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Pakistani fans as 'FUBAR' trends on No 1
Model Nimra Jacob accuses Hasnain Lehri of physical assault, verbal abuse

Model Nimra Jacob accuses Hasnain Lehri of physical assault, verbal abuse
Manoj Bajpayee reveals his daughter doesn’t speak Hindi, calls her ‘angrez’

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his daughter doesn’t speak Hindi, calls her ‘angrez’
Suniel Shetty opens up about getting threat calls from the underworld

Suniel Shetty opens up about getting threat calls from the underworld
Sunny Leone 'thank' husband Daniel Webber for his immense support at Cannes

Sunny Leone 'thank' husband Daniel Webber for his immense support at Cannes
Babil Khan shares mother Sutapa's reaction on debut film 'Qala'

Babil Khan shares mother Sutapa's reaction on debut film 'Qala'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'mediocre actors are getting oppurtunities today'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'mediocre actors are getting oppurtunities today'
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race
Priyanka Chopra gives THIS one special note to her 'past self'

Priyanka Chopra gives THIS one special note to her 'past self'