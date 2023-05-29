 
Royals
Monday May 29, 2023
Prince Harry’s legal bills may cost him more than Californian mansion

Monday May 29, 2023

Prince Harry find himself drowning in legal fees even if he won many of the cases that he has filed.

Analysing the legal situation of the Duke of Sussex, Mark Stephens, a U.K.-based attorney at Howard Kennedy, told Newsweek that the royal maybe left with a bill somewhere between $15 million and $20 million.

The price of his legal bill fare higher than his Montecito mansion that he shares with wife Meghan Markle, which they bought at $14.7 million.

“I think Harry has taken it upon himself to sponsor the London legal village, and as a lawyer I welcome that. Whether it’s prudent is another matter,” Stephens explained.

“People are entitled to go to court, but whether he wins some or all of these cases he’s going to come out net down because you never recover, even if you win, 100 percent of your costs.”

The lawyer predicted that one may ne able to get “60 or 70 percent” from their wins but that will still be a loss to Harry.

“Let’s say, he’s spending somewhere between £6 million [$7.5 million] and £10 million [$12.5 million] on these cases. He’s going to recover £6 million and he will be left with a bill for the rest,” Stephens told the outlet.

“That’s if he wins the lot of them. If he loses them, he could be in for paying another £6 million to the other side.”

Prince Harry so far has six cases running at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, one of which he lost, concerning his bid to challenge the British Government to pay for his own security.

